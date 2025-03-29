Transcript: Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane, and More Press Conference Following Bayern Munich’s 3-2 Bundesliga Win
Bayern Munich managed a 3-2 win against FC St. Pauli in their latest Bundesliga clash on March 29. Harry Kane opened the scoring for the Bavarians (17') and Leroy Sane secured a brace (53', 71'). Elias Saas (27') and Lars Ritzka (90+3') found the back of the net for St. Pauli.
Bayern extended their lead atop the Bundesliga table with the win. The Bavarians now have 65 points from 27 matches, six more than second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.
Vincent Kompany, Leroy Sane, Jonas Urbig, and others spoke to the media after the game. Read on to know what they said (via Bayern Munich).
Christoph Freund (sporting director): Of course the three points are very important. We didn’t play particularly well in the first half, we allowed a few chances. We did a better job after half-time and created many chances – at the end of the day it was a deserved victory. We unnecessarily made it exciting again because we conceded a goal and were a man down due to Hiroki Ito’s injury. We could have made it four earlier, but at the end of the day it’s the three points that count. After an international break it’s important to get back into it.
Vincent Kompany: St. Pauli have been well-organised throughout the entire season. They concede few goals and allow few chances. In the first half we allowed them a lot, but in the second half in particular we created good chances. Taken altogether I’m satisfied with the result and our performance. But Hiroki Ito’s injury dampens the result of course.
Leroy Sane: It was a bit tight towards the end because we were reduced to ten men. Taken altogether it was a very good display after an international break. We’re all glad we took the three points at home. We must give it 100 percent in every match and win our games. I think it helps regarding our rhythm. We know we must be focused and mustn’t squander points.
Jonas Urbig: I had very little time to think, but I felt very much at ease from the start because the team welcomed me very well. I was able to focus on my performance in training from the start.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich 3-2 FC St. Pauli: Report And Full Match Highlights From Bavarians’ Win
Bayern Munich 3-2 St. Pauli: Player Ratings As Bayern Avoid Further Title Setback
Bayern Munich Legend Dismisses Favorite Tag Against Inter Milan
Alan Shearer Predicts Bayern Munich's Kane Could Join Premier League Club