Bayern Munich

Update On Harry Kane Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

The English striker picked up an injury against Celtic in the Champions League.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

Bayern Munich is set to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga today, with fans waiting on news surrounding star striker Harry Kane.

Kane was injured during the Champions League game against Celtic on Tuesday. The English striker felt discomfort in the first half of the game and was substituted at halftime.

MORE: Harry Kane Sheds Light On Potential Injury After Bayern Munich vs Celtic

Harry Kane vs Celtic
IMAGO / Philippe Ruiz

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported earlier that Harry Kane will be in the squad for the game today. Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano are also available to be selected against third-place Frankfurt.

It's still not certain if Kane will start the game, but he is confident enough to at least begin as a substitute.

The starting lineup for the crucial game against Eintracht Frankfurt will be announced shortly. Could Kane start with a win needed as title rivals Bayer Leverkusen closed the gap to five points yesterday?

The Latest Bayern Munich News

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Transcript: Vincent Kompany’s Press Conference Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches

Harry Kane Tipped By Ian Darke To Leave Bayern Munich Soon

Dayot Upamecano Makes Same Contract Demand As Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala To Bayern Munich

Published |Modified
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/News