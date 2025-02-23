Update On Harry Kane Ahead Of Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayern Munich is set to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga today, with fans waiting on news surrounding star striker Harry Kane.
Kane was injured during the Champions League game against Celtic on Tuesday. The English striker felt discomfort in the first half of the game and was substituted at halftime.
MORE: Harry Kane Sheds Light On Potential Injury After Bayern Munich vs Celtic
Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported earlier that Harry Kane will be in the squad for the game today. Joshua Kimmich and Dayot Upamecano are also available to be selected against third-place Frankfurt.
It's still not certain if Kane will start the game, but he is confident enough to at least begin as a substitute.
The starting lineup for the crucial game against Eintracht Frankfurt will be announced shortly. Could Kane start with a win needed as title rivals Bayer Leverkusen closed the gap to five points yesterday?
