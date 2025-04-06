Former Bayern Munich Star Urges Arsenal To Sign Leroy Sane
Leroy Sane's Bayern Munich contract is set to expire this summer. The Germany international is yet to pen a new deal with the Bavarians. Sane could be on his way out of the club.
He has been a key player for the Bundesliga giants since 2020. Sane has scored 59 goals and added 52 assists in 212 appearances for Bayern. However, former Bayern Munich star Didi Hamann thinks Sane's lack of consistency could be a reason behind Bayern Munich not offering him a new deal.
Hamann pointed out that some people underestimate Sane for his lackluster body language and compared it to Lionel Messi's. Hamann, however, thinks Sane is a very good player. He is keen to see Sane at Arsenal next season. Speaking to PokerScout, he said:
Leroy Sane’s consistency has been a problem with Bayern Munich. This is why he probably won't get offered a new contract. However, I think if you give him a performance-based contract, you’d have a brilliant player on your hands. That's what I would do. I heard that Arsenal are interested and I wouldn’t be surprised if that's the case.- Didi Hamann
Hamann added:
I think he's a good kid. I think some people read too much into body language, If you look at Lionel Messi's body language, you think he's a non-league player. So I don't give too much thought to that. I think he's a good kid. The fact is he's not been consistent enough, but that doesn't mean he won't be for Arsenal next season.- Didi Hamann
Leroy Sane has previously had a stint in the Premier League with Manchester City. He made 135 appearances for the Cityzens, scoring 39 and setting up 43 more goals. As a free agent, 29-year-old Sane could turn out to be a shrewd signing for Arsenal.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Chelsea Set To Rival Bayern Munich For 17-Year-Old Sensation
Bayern Munich Boss Vincent Kompany Provides Update On Jamal Musiala’s Injury
End Of An Era: Thomas Muller Announces He Will Leave Bayern Munich After This Season
Transcript: Vincent Kompany, Kane, Kimmich, And More React After Bayern Munich’s 3-1 Bundesliga Win