La Liga Club Scouts Spotted at Liverpool v Girona Champions League Match Amid Potential Transfer
READ MORE: Liverpool Join Real Madrid in the Race for €50M Rated Bayern Munich Superstar
Arne Slot's Liverpool remain undefeated in the Champions League after yet another win in the European competition against Spanish side Girona. Despite proving to be a difficult encounter, the Reds managed to score from the penalty spot at minute 63' courtesy of Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian forward now has a total of 6 goals in 6 games (2 Goals and 4 Assists), averaging one goal contribution per game. Even more impressive is his Premier League record, where the Liverpool number 11 has contributed to a total of 21 goals (13 goals and 8 assists) in just 14 appearances.
READ MORE: Real Madrid More Confident On Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfer Than Bayern Munich Man
There has been much talk in recent days regarding potential transfer targets that the Anfield side could make ahead of the winter transfer market or even the upcoming summer transfer window. But it appears that other clubs are also doing some groundwork ahead of a potential move in the upcoming markets.
One of those clubs is Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid. The Spanish giants have been enjoying a successful start of the season so far, as they currently sit in third place in La Liga's table, just 3 points behind league leaders Barcelona, while also having a game in hand.
READ MORE: Real Reason Why Virgil van Dijk Turned Down Liverpool's New Contract
And now, according to information provided exclusively to Liverpool On SI, Atletico de Madrid scouts were spotted at Liverpool's Champions League encounter against Girona at Estadi Montilivi. Although it is unclear which player Los Colchoneros were watching on Tuesday, we have been told that Diego Simeone's side are great admirers of both Darwin Nuñez & Kostas Tsimikas.
The Anfield side now faces a strong challenge ahead of the weekend with Fulham on the horizon. The London club coached by Marco Silva managed to get a point against third-place Arsenal in their last Premier League encounter, proving that Liverpool will face a tough test on Saturday if they want to remain top of the league while maintaining an even wider point gap.
READ MORE: Liverpool 'Have Expressed Interest' In Signing Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies Multiple Sources Claim