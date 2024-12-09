Alisson Becker In Liverpool Training Ahead Of Girona Champions League Clash
Liverpool received a boost on Monday with Alisson Becker in full training alongside the other keepers ahead of Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash with Girona on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old has been missing since picking up a hamstring injury in the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park at the start of October.
Whilst the absence of the Brazilian has not been felt due to the brilliance of deputy Caoimhin Kelleher, it will be a welcome boost for Arne Slot to have his number-one stopper back at his disposal.
There is an argument to suggest that the Ireland international deserves to retain his place in the team, but Slot has hinted that Alisson will return when he is back to full fitness.
Kelleher's form, however, may have provided additional time for the former AS Roma keeper to fully heal from his injury so he could return in peak condition.
As confirmed by David Lynch, he was training with the other keepers ahead of Liverpool's visit to Spain, where they hope to make it six wins out of six in Europe's premier competition.
As to whether Slot opts to take the opportunity to give Alisson his return against Girona remains to be seen, and all eyes will now be on his press conference at 6:30 PM GMT.
There was further good news for supporters ahead of Tuesday's match, with Diogo Jota also spotted in training with his teammates.