Arne Slot Confirms Liverpool Duo Will Return To Squad For Premier League Tie Against Fulham
Liverpool have been handed massive injury boost ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Fulham at Anfield. The Reds will return to action in the top flight after last weekend's Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed due to Storm Darragh hitting the UK.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Mohamed Salah’s Contracts
Arne Slot's side defeated Girona 1-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday and will look to continue their winning streak against Marco Silva's side who are unbeaten in their last three league matches.
Fulham arrive at Anfield with confidence following their 1-1 draw with Arsenal last time out and have proven a real threat this season.
READ MORE: Exclusive: Liverpool ‘One of Several’ Clubs ‘Closely’ Monitoring Brighton’s Joao Pedro Ahead of Transfer Window
Arne Slot will welcome back Liverpool duo Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota who have been out of action for several weeks. Chiesa and Jota have not figured for the Reds since September and October respectively, but are now back in training with their teammates.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot said: “I think they are [available].
“We have one training session to go. Federico missed quite a lot for a long time, was ill last week, so we have to wait and see how he is exactly doing.
“But maybe Diogo is in the squad and maybe Federico as well, but that depends a bit on the numbers we have and also how he recovered from his illness.”
On Chiesa’s next steps, Arne Slot added: “What makes it difficult is that we play so many games.
“What he needs is playing time and the problem is if you haven’t played for five or six months it is sometimes difficult for a manager to give him his first minutes, because you don’t exactly know what you can expect.
“Yes, I see him on the training ground, but ideally you see him in a friendly during the week or you see him in an U21 game or something like this – but that is not the situation we have, we play so many games.
“Maybe the Southampton game might be a good moment for him to get some playing minutes and then we know a bit better what we can expect from him. Of course we see his qualities, we know his qualities but he needs to get this fitness level.
“If you only have training sessions, that is not the same as playing time. You need to have playing time to reach certain fitness levels. But if you are competing for the league and competing in the Champions League it’s not always easy to find these minutes, unless we are sometimes 4-0 or 5-0 up.
“But for the whole season I think it was only once, against Bournemouth at home 3-0 up at half-time, for the rest it’s been a struggle or a fight until the last second of every game.”
READ MORE: Premier League Clubs Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City Alerted To Availability of Spanish Midfielder