Big Hint That Four Liverpool Youngsters Could Be Involved In Southampton EFL Clash
Liverpool face Southampton in an EFL Cup quarter-final on Wednesday night, and Arne Slot is expected to ring the changes.
The Reds saw off Brighton in the fourth round to set up the clash at St Mary's Stadium, but the Saints will be without Russell Martin in the dugout, who was sacked after Sunday's 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.
Slot is still trying to deal with a number of injury issues in defence, with Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate and Kostas Tsimikas all still expected to be missing.
Andy Robertson will also be absent after his red card in the 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday.
There has been some positive progress on the injury front over the past week, however, with Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa all making their returns to the Liverpool squad.
On Monday, there was a big hint that Slot could be about to call on the Liverpool academy as he attempts to retain the trophy so brilliantly won in February.
As confirmed by Paul Gorst on X, Trey Nyoni, Amara Nallo, Jayden Danns and James Norris were all absent as Liverpool's under-21s drew 3-3 with Crystal Palace.
As to whether any of the quartet will start the match remains to be seen, but Nallo or Norris may be called upon from minute one, with Slot likely to prioritise his team's trip to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.