David Ornstein Provides Update On Liverpool & Trent Alexander-Arnold's Contract Negotiations
David Ornstein has provided an update on the contract negotiations between Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The 26-year-old right-back is out of contract next summer and could leave on a free transfer.
Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for the England international and will be free to discuss a potential move with him from the start of January.
The Anfield hierarchy also finds themselves in a similar situation with skipper Virgil van Dijk and talisman Mohamed Salah, although reports suggest that some progress may have been made with negotiations to retain the pair.
As per LFC Transfer Room's X account, Ornstein is claiming that there 'has been no significant progress in negotiations so far' with Alexander-Arnold and his representatives.
That is despite the Football Correspondent for The Athletic stating that the club is making every effort to retain a player who has 'demonstrated strong loyalty to Liverpool'.
If it reaches January without a resolution in sight, the risk of losing the trio on a free transfer will increase further.
It will be a critical couple of weeks at Anfield, therefore, with the club facing a race against time to secure the futures of three of their biggest players.