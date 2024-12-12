Duo's Status Unclear For Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Fulham As They Train Away From Rest Of Squad
Liverpool face Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, hoping to maintain their lead over their rivals going into the busy festive period.
Arne Slot's team have opened up a four-point gap over second-placed Chelsea but have a game in hand after the Merseyside derby was postponed last week.
The Reds are also dominating in the Champions League, where they find themselves at the summit after six wins from six, with an automatic route to the last 16 awaiting them.
It hasn't all been straightforward for Slot, however, as he has had to deal with numerous injury issues to key players during the impressive run.
After Alisson Becker returned in midweek, it looks like Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are both now closing in on a return to action.
According to Paul Gorst, the strikers were both training today at the AXA Training Centre but away from the rest of the squad.
The Italian had returned to training last week but missed the midweek victory over Girona through illness, and Jota was also spotted warming up with his teammates ahead of the trip to Spain.
It remains unclear, with them training away from the rest of the squad, if they will be involved for the visit of Marco Silva's team at the weekend, but the EFL Cup quarter-final tie on Wednesday must be a distinct possibility if not.
Reds fans will be hoping for further positive injury news in the coming days, with Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas all still missing.