Duo's Status Unclear For Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Fulham As They Train Away From Rest Of Squad

The Reds will be hoping to maintain their lead at the top of the table this weekend

Neil Andrew

Liverpool manager Arne Slot during the Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield
Liverpool manager Arne Slot during the Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool face Fulham at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, hoping to maintain their lead over their rivals going into the busy festive period.

Arne Slot's team have opened up a four-point gap over second-placed Chelsea but have a game in hand after the Merseyside derby was postponed last week.

The Reds are also dominating in the Champions League, where they find themselves at the summit after six wins from six, with an automatic route to the last 16 awaiting them.

It hasn't all been straightforward for Slot, however, as he has had to deal with numerous injury issues to key players during the impressive run.

After Alisson Becker returned in midweek, it looks like Federico Chiesa and Diogo Jota are both now closing in on a return to action.

Bryan Gil of Girona FC, Andrew Robertson and Alisson Becker of Liverpool FC in action during the UEFA Champions League
Bryan Gil of Girona FC, Andrew Robertson and Alisson Becker of Liverpool FC in action during the UEFA Champions League / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Paul Gorst, the strikers were both training today at the AXA Training Centre but away from the rest of the squad.

The Italian had returned to training last week but missed the midweek victory over Girona through illness, and Jota was also spotted warming up with his teammates ahead of the trip to Spain.

Federico Chiesa
Federico Chiesa in action for Liverpool / IMAGO / Visionhaus

It remains unclear, with them training away from the rest of the squad, if they will be involved for the visit of Marco Silva's team at the weekend, but the EFL Cup quarter-final tie on Wednesday must be a distinct possibility if not.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool leaves the field with an injury Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield
Diogo Jota of Liverpool leaves the field with an injury Liverpool v Chelsea - Anfield / IMAGO / Colorsport

Reds fans will be hoping for further positive injury news in the coming days, with Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, and Kostas Tsimikas all still missing.

