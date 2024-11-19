Eintracht Frankfurt Sporting Director Markus Krosche Addresses Omar Marmoush To Liverpool Rumours
Eintracht Frankfurt Sporting Director Markus Krosche has provided a fresh update on Liverpool-linked Omar Marmoush ahead of the winter transfer window which opens in less than two months.
The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Marmoush as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah whose contract expires in the summer and will be able to speak to foreign clubs about a pre-contract agreement in January if both parties do not reach an agreement over a new contract in the coming weeks.
Salah has already banged in 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 17 matches for Arne Slot's side this season across all competitions. His compatriot Marmoush is also in fine form for Frankfurt this term, netting 14 goals and registering 10 assists in 16 games.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed an excellent 18 months since being released by Wolfsburg in 2023 and is on top of Liverpool's radar. A host of clubs are also interested in signing Omar Marmoush, however, Frankfurt would not allow him to leave for cheap.
"That won't be enough," Markus Krosche, sporting director, told Welt when asked about the valuation. "When it comes to my responsibility, that is part of my job.
"Ultimately, with many players who come to us, we offer them an environment in which they can develop further - knowing full well that we would let them go if they developed faster than the club itself. This is an agreement we make with the boys. That's why we have the opportunity to recruit so many exciting players, because they realise that they can take the next step in Frankfurt."
Krosche, meanwhile has previously refused to rule out a potential departure for Marmoush. He said: "It is true that Omar made a very clear commitment to us in the summer. He has developed well and still has a lot of potential to develop further.
"For us, we don’t want to lose so many key players. I have to honestly say that no Eintracht player is unsellable but we want to keep the team together. I talk about Marmoush after every game. But that's a good thing. Omar gives our game an incredible amount."
Marmoush turned down a move to Nottingham Forest last summer, but previous reports have claimed Marmoush dreams of moving to the Premier League in the future.