Federico Chiesa’s Priority Remains ‘To Continue At Liverpool' Amid Reports Of January Exit - Fabrizio Romano

The Italian international scored his first goal for the Reds and is set to continue his career on Merseyside.

Drew Alexander Ross

Liverpool's Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Accrington Stanley.
Liverpool's Federico Chiesa celebrates after scoring the fourth goal during the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and Accrington Stanley. / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Federico Chiesa hasn’t had the easiest transition to the Premier League since his £12 million transfer from Juventus in the summer.

Chiesa only featured in four matches across all competitions before his second-half appearance in Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round tie against Accrington Stanley.

The Italian international finally got off the scoring mark for the Reds with a beautifully taken goal from outside the box. Chiesa had a few other brilliant flashes of skill and ability in his cameo and played a crucial part in Jayden Danns’ goal.

After the match, the Liverpool winger posted a photo of his goal celebration on his Instagram with the caption ‘YNWA ❤️.’

Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano posted about Chiesa’s Instagram post and commented that the Italian international’s priority ‘remains to continue at Liverpool,’ as confirmed by his agent.

Recent rumors have linked the Italian winger with a move back to Serie A, but Liverpool have been reported to have no intention of sanctioning a move.

While the conflicting reports could leave Liverpool fans debating the truth about Chiesa’s future at the club, the Italian international’s post and Roman’s comment suggest that he will remain a Red and build on the success of his FA Cup cameo.

Published
