Ibrahima Konate’s Manager To Leave National Team
Ibrahima Konate's national team manager Didier Deschamps is set to step down after the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Deschamps is France's longest-serving coach, having been in charge since 2012.
The 56-year-old guided Les Bleus to clinch the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as reaching the final of the 2022 tournament in Qatar and Euro 2016 on home soil.
"In 2026 it will be over. In my head it's very clear. I've done my time, with the same desire and passion to maintain France at the highest level but 2026 is (a) very good (time to stop)," Deschamps told TF1.
"One has to be able to say stop, there's a life after this. The most important is for France to stay at the top as they have been for many years."
Deschamps is only the third man after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer to win the World Cup as both player and manager, having captained France to glory in 1998.
He replaced Laurent Blanc after France's quarter-final exit at Euro 2012 and secured qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they lost to eventual winners Germany in the quarterfinal.
France have yet to begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign which commences later this year.
Deschamps led France to the final of the 2016 European Championship, but they lost to Portugal after extra time, however, two years later. he won his first title as manager of France.
France won the World Cup for a second time following a 4-2 win over Croatia in Moscow. A Nations League title followed in 2021 before they again reached the World Cup final in Qatar, only to lose to Lionel Messi's Argentina on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw.
France exited the Euro 2024 tournament at the semifinal stage following a 2-1 defeat to eventual champions Spain. Liverpool defender Konate, who has racked up 21 appearances for his national team did not make a single appearance at the competition.
Deschamps has previously managed AS Monaco, Juventus, and Marseille, winning at least one trophy with each.
