In-Stadium VAR Announcement Trial At Carabao Cup Semi-Finals
The semi-finals of the Carabao Cup (Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool and Arsenal vs Newcastle United) will mark the first trials of in-stadium VAR announcements in English football.
For the trial, referees will announce the final decision after visiting the VAR pitch-side monitor and after determining factual matters such as offside judgments or an attacking player's accidental handball en route to a goal.
Only final decisions will be announced over the stadium’s public address system.
READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano Update On Liverpool Defender Trent-Alexander-Arnold's Contract Status Amid Real Madrid Exit Claims
This trial of in-stadium VAR announcements follows in the footsteps of the 2018 VAR trials across EFL competitions prior to its introductions in the Premier League.
The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has already experienced the use of in-stadium VAR, and its trial for the Carabao Cup semifinals is a part of PGMOL’s commitment to embracing technological advancements for the benefit of fans and Match Officials.
The in-stadium VAR trial will run for both legs of the Arsenal vs Newcastle and Tottenham vs Liverpool semi-final ties.
READ MORE: 'I Don't Have Control' - Arne Slot Offers Fresh Update On Liverpool Contract Talks
Arsenal will play Newcastle at the Emirates on Tuesday, January 7th, and Liverpool will play Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday, January 8th.
The return ties will take place on February 5th (Arsenal at Newcastle) and February 6th (Liverpool hosting Spurs).
The Carabao Cup final is Sunday, March 16th at Wembley.