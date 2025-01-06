Liverpool Forward Agent Reveals Future of Client Federico Chiesa Amid Interest From Inter Milan and Napoli
The agent of Federico Chiesa has provided the latest transfer update on the Liverpool forward who has been linked with a shock exit in the January transfer window, just six months after moving to Anfield from Juventus.
Injuries have hampered Chiesa's progress so far at Liverpool, making just one appearance in the Premier League this season, which came in September as a second-half substitute against Bournemouth at home.
The 27-year-old has racked up just four appearances in total since his transfer with his most recent coming in the 2-1 Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Southampton last month.
He was left out of the Reds' matchday squad for the last three games due to fitness issues, however, he was named among the substitutes for the 2-2 draw with Manchester United over the weekend. The Italy international remained on the bench as both sides shared the spoils.
Chiesa is likely to feature for Arne Slot's side when they travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening. He has been linked with a move to several clubs this January due to lack of game time.
Serie A giants Inter Milan, Napoli, Atalanta, and Fiorentina have all expressed interest in signing Chiesa on loan for the rest of the season with Napoli touted as a potential destination for him in the coming days.
However, his agent Vali Ramadan has confirmed that Liverpool have no plans to facilitate a loan move during the winter transfer window and Chiesa is set to stay at Liverpool for the second half of the campaign.
“Napoli did not negotiate a contract with Chiesa from Liverpool in the winter period, and the club has no intention of dispensing with the player," Ramadani said.
“The player is continuing with Liverpool and is seeking the opportunity to participate in the coming period. This is what I can confirm now.”
Chiesa, who was instrumental for Italy during their Euro 2020 triumph, sustained a devastating anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in 2022. He had no real pre-season training in the summer and was put on a specialised training programme to get him up to speed at Liverpool.
