Liverpool Make Contract Offer To Forward Amid Barcelona & PSG Interest
According to a report, Liverpool have 'officially offered' a new contract to one of their in-form players.
The Reds have started the season in outstanding fashion, finding themselves eight points clear in the Premier League with rivals Manchester City on the agenda at Anfield on Sunday.
It is a similar story in the UEFA Champions League, where Wednesday night's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid put them back on top of the table in the revised format, with five wins from five.
Despite the brilliant start under new Head Coach Arne Slot, it is contract news that continues to dominate the headlines at the Merseyside club.
Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract next summer and could leave on free transfers.
Reports suggest that all three are in talks with chiefs at Liverpool over extending their deals, although right-back Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.
As uncertainty over the futures of the trio continues, a report has emerged claiming that Liverpool have 'officially offered' a new contract to in-form striker Luis Diaz. who has nine goals and two assists to his name this season.
Antena 2 Deportes (via Liverpool Transfer Room) are reporting the news of the offer and that talks are continuing to try and thrash out the details.
The Colombian outlet also confirms, however, that both Barcelona and PSG are watching the situation and hold an interest in the 27-year-old.
Diaz's current contract was signed as part of his move to Liverpool in January 2022 and runs until the summer of 2027.