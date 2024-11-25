Liverpool Considering Move For Ligue 1 Rising Star Ahead Of January Transfer Window
Liverpool's transfer speculation at the moment centres around three key players. The contracts of Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Virgil van Dijk will expire at the end of the season as things stand.
Negotiations are still ongoing with each player and their representatives over potential extensions and with the January transfer window opening in less than two months, the trio will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England if new deals are not agreed with Liverpool.
Salah provided the latest update on his contract situation at Anfield, claiming he is disappointed by the club's failure to offer him a new contract. However, it is believed that contact with Salah's agent Ramy Abbas has been positive and talks remain ongoing.
Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold are also said to be desperate to pen new deals and extend their stay at Anfield, having helped Liverpool go top of the Premier League table following Sunday's 3-2 win over Southampton.
Despite all the talks surrounding these players, the Reds have been linked with a move for a host of players as Arne Slos looks to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.
Lyon's rising star Malick Fofana becomes the latest player to be linked with a move to Meyerside ahead of the winter window. Fofana is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in France following his impressive performances for the Ligue 1 side.
The 19-year-old forward has made 16 appearances, scored five goals, and provided two assists across all competitions this campaign as Lyon lie sixth in the league table with 19 points after 12 matches played so far.
Lyon are currently going through a financial crisis that could force them to seriously consider offers for their best players and according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are exploring the possibility of reaching an agreement for Fofana at a price ranging between €15million and €25million.
The report claims that Liverpool's interest aims to take advantage of Lyon's economic difficulties and if they could reach an agreement with Lyon, it is believed that the figure could be considered a bargain given the player's potential.
Fofana's teammate Rayan Cherki is also attracting interest from Liverpool, however the Reds will face stern competition from Newcastle United, Chelsea, and Juventus.
Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly bid €20million for Cherki, who has six goal contributions in 12 games in all competitions.