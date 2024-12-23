Liverpool Next Six Premier League Fixtures Compared To Chelsea And Arsenal After Tottenham Victory
Liverpool will spend Christmas four points clear at the top of the Premier League table beating Tottenham Hotspur 6-3 in front of their own fans on Sunday.
The Reds spurned several opportunities before Luis Diaz headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold's perfect cross after 23 minutes. Alexis Mac Allister doubled their lead with another header before James Maddison pulled one back for the home side.
Dominik Szoboszlai made it 3-1 for the visitors in first-half stoppage time. He was joined on the scoresheet by Mohamed Salah, who bagged a brace to rise to fourth place on Liverpool’s list of all-time top goalscorers.
Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke both scored what proved to be consolations as Diaz completed the riot to see Arne Slot's strengthen their lead at the summit after second-placed Chelsea dropped points earlier in the day against Everton.
After the game, Arne Slot said at his post-match press conference: "Until 60, 65 minutes, I really, really, really enjoyed what I saw. Of course, we were caught one time in bringing the ball out from the back and that immediately led to a goal for Tottenham.
"You think if we would have gone into the dressing room with a 2-1, that would not have done justice to all the chances we had – that's why I was quite happy with the fact that we scored the 3-1. Then 4-1, 5-1, incredible display.
"But then you also saw that no matter how much quality players have, if they think they don't have to run anymore then in this league, especially against Tottenham because they are so good with the ball as well, they immediately start to create, and that's what they did and they scored two goals.
"I was happy that the sixth one went in, to be fair.
He added: "You have to keep on going, keep on going. Every three days you have to be on top of your game, every minute of the game. That's why it is so hard to win it because it's not always easy to show up every three or four days.
"We saw last week, in a moment you can get a red card – which was quite a debate afterwards, not by me but by other people – and these things can happen in a season. At Newcastle, at 3-2 up you expect to win it and there was a situation and we drop two points.
"That's the Premier League. I didn't expect Chelsea to drop points today as well, so it can happen in every game and that's what makes this league so special. That's why so many people want to see it and that's why we play at Christmas time."
Liverpool's next six league games: Leicester City (H), West Ham United (A), Manchester United (H), Nottingham Forest (A), Brentford (A), Ipswich Town (H)
Chelsea's next six league games:: Fulham (H), Ipswich Town (A), Crystal Palace (A), Bournemouth (H), Wolves (H), Manchester City (A)
Arsenal's next six league games: Ipswich Town (H), Brentford (A), Brighton (A) Tottenham (H), Aston Villa (H), Wolves (A)
Manchester City's next six league games: Everton (H), Leicester City (A), West Ham United (H), Brentford (A), Ipswich Town (A), Chelsea (H)
