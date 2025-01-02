Liverpool Could Persuade Trent Alexander-Arnold To U-Turn On Real Madrid Move With "Last-Minute Offer
Liverpool vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has dominated the headlines for the past few days as his future remains unresolved. With the January transfer window now open, the 26-year-old can agree a pre-contract with any foreign club.
Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of the England right-back. The Reds rejected Madrid’s attempt to sign Alexander-Arnold this month with the defender out of contract in the summer.
It is believed that there was no formal offer but an approach was made by the Spanish giants. Alexander-Arnold has been offered a new deal by Liverpool who continue to be in negotiations with his advisers and family.
As it stands there is little indication that he would like to leave his boyhood club. Liverpool have told Real Madrid that Alexander-Arnold is not for sale in January even though they are are considering whether to test Liverpool’s resolve again.
Carlo Ancelotti's side are desperate to sign a new right-back this month, with first-choice option Dani Carvajal ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious cruciate ligament injury.
According to Everton’s former chief Keith Wyness via Football Insider, Liverpool could force Alexander-Arnold to U-turn on a Real Madrid move if they launch a “last-minute offer”. Slot and the Meyersiders have no interest in losing the player while competing for the Premier League title.
Keith Wyness said: “I don’t think they’ve mismanaged it. They’ve been quite quiet and considered in the way they’ve handled this.
“The situation has been difficult for Liverpool, with Salah and Van Dijk also out of contract. But I don’t think Trent’s future is as clear cut as is being reported right now.
“We’ll know more soon, but I don’t think any deal has been fully done – even if it’s leaning that way. Liverpool are playing their cards well, so there could be a last-minute offer which derails the move.
“They’re certainly keeping everyone waiting. The time is ticking away and Trent can actually speak to Real Madrid now – it’s going to be flushed out in the coming days.”
Trent Alexander-Arnold has made 23 appearances, scored once, and registered five assists for Liverpool across all competitions this season.
