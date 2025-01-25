Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Premier League Clash With Ipswich Town
Liverpool will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they host struggling Ipswich Town at Anfield on Saturday afternoon. The Reds are currently six points above second-placed Arsenal with a game in hand.
Arne Slot's side secured a late win at Brentford last weekend courtesy of Darwin Nunez's stoppage-time brace while the Gunners surrendered a two-goal lead during their draw with Aston Villa.
Liverpool beat Lille 2-1 in the Champions League in midweek to advance to the last 16 of the competition with a game to spare as they sit top of the table with 21 points, three points above second-placed Barcelona.
Slot's first competitive opponents as Liverpool manager were Ipswich Town when both teams met on the opening day of the season. The Reds defeated the Tractor Boys 2-0 at Portman Road.
Kieran McKenna's side were thrashed 6-0 by defending champions Manchester City last weekend and currently sit in 18th.
Curtis Jones will miss the Ipswich Town encounter alongside Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez who are all unavailable to Slot due to injury. Jones picked up a knock in the Champions League victory over Lille on Tuesday.
Slot told his pre-match press conference: "He [Jones] went out during half-time, so that's mostly not a good sign, and it wasn't because he will not be available for the game tomorrow.
"The rest we have to wait and see how long it's going to take. I'm not expecting months… but let's see if he's available for PSV or Bournemouth."
On how the centre-half is dealing with the intensity of the schedule, Slot added: "I think you've seen how we've tried to manage that.
"I think we skipped him twice, at least in this game [against Lille] Jarell Quansah played. And the Accrington Stanley game he didn't play as well. That is a bit maybe because he still has some pain in his knee – don't exaggerate it – but he probably feels [it] a bit.
"It's safe for him to play. It's more the load you're aware of if a player is out for five or six weeks and then playing him every three days. That's, in our opinion, a certain risk.
"We always try to manage that, and I think he now comes to a moment where he would be able to play three times a week."
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher, Vítězslav Jaroš
Defenders
Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas,
Midfielders
Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Harvey Elliott, James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Tyler Morton, Dominik Szoboszlai
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Jayden Danns
