Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah Transfer To Saudi Pro League ‘Done’ According To Report
Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold dominate the transfer rumor mill on Merseyside.
Despite claims that Salah has given ‘full priority’ to Liverpool, there has yet to be significant progress for the Egyptian’s extension at the club.
According to the Spanish publication Relevo, the Saudi Pro League Ministry of Sport has sealed the deal for Salah as the country’s next great signing.
The report claims that the Ministry of Sport is not phased by the rumors that the Egyptian international will extend his contract with Liverpool.
Salah’s next club in the Saudi Pro League isn’t even a matter for the Liverpool winger or his agents, as the Ministry of Sport owns the top four teams in the country.
Salah is on track to have his best season at Liverpool so far, with 21 goals and 17 assists in all competitions.
While there is no indication Liverpool have given up on renewing Salah’s contract, if the Relevo report is to be believed, the Egyptian winger has already agreed to move to the Saudi Pro League next season.