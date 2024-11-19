Liverpool Willing To Sell Alisson Becker And Caoimhin Kelleher Next Summer Ahead Of Giorgi Mamardashvili Arrival
Arne Slot has reportedly made a bold decision regarding the futures of both goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher following the signing of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.
Alisson has been the club's no.1 for the past few seasons, helping the Reds win several trophies including the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Emirates FA Cup.
Since moving to Anfield from AS Roma in the summer of 2018, the Brazil international has racked up 271 appearances across all competitions. His deputy Kelleher is highly rated and regarded at the club and has impressed so far when stepping in for Alisson.
Alisson sustained a hamstring injury against Crystal Palace shortly before the October international break and has since been on the sidelines, missing the Reds' last seven games in all competitions. In his absence, Kelleher has kept four clean sheets in eight appearances this term as Liverpool lead the Premier League table with 28 points.
Despite both goalkeepers playing key roles in the club's success in recent seasons, TBR Football reports that Liverpool are open to selling Alisson and Kelleher in 2025.
The Reds are said to be confident that a number of clubs would be interested in Alisson next summer while the club have told Kelleher that they will allow him to leave at the end of the current season.
Liverpool rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for Kelleher, who made it clear last summer that he wanted to leave the club and become no.1 elsewhere.
Liverpool agreed a deal with Valencia for the transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will move to Anfield next summer.
TBR Football further stated Liverpool already have their new number one signed and sealed in the shape of Georgian international Giorgi Mamardashvili.
The Reds completed the signing of Mamardashvili last summer, however, the 24-year-old would remain in Spain this season before arriving to start his Premier League career next term.
It is believed that talks would be held with Mamardashvili to assess and discuss his immediate future. If his summer arrival is confirmed, then Alisson and Kelleher's futures will be up in the air.