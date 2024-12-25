Mohamed Salah ‘About to Sign’ Huge Three-Year Contract at Liverpool
Mohamed Salah is 'about to sign' a contract extension at Liverpool, according to Marca journalist José Félix Díaz (via LFC Transfer Room).
The 32-year-old's current deal at Anfield expires next summer, at which point he would be able to depart on a free transfer.
Despite Salah's outstanding form, which has seen him score 18 goals and provide 15 assists in just 24 matches, a few weeks back, it was looking bleak for Reds fans in terms of his future.
After the 3-2 Premier League victory at Southampton, the Egyptian even claimed he was 'more out than in' when speaking to the media.
Over the past few weeks, however, more and more reports have emerged to suggest that a deal could still be done for Salah to extend his stay at the club he has served so well since joining in 2017.
The news from Diaz that Liverpool's top scorer is 'about to sign' an extension that will tie him to the club for another three years is encouraging for supporters who are anxiously waiting for news.
That would mean that Salah would be a Liverpool player until the summer of 2028, and Reds fans would be able to rest easy and safe in the knowledge that they will not lose the club legend when the season ends.
There has been no official confirmation from Liverpool on Salah's contract talks, however, so fans should be wary of assuming a deal is done until an announcement from the club is forthcoming.