Mohamed Salah Talks About Liverpool's Premier League Title Chances After Moving Seven Points Clear
Mohamed Salah has revealed his dream for Liverpool after a thrilling 3-1 victory over Leicester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Boxing Day. The Reds moved seven points clear at the summit of the league table.
READ MORE: Liverpool Midfielder Suspended For Premier League Clash With West Ham United
Jordan Ayew opened the scoring for the visitors but Cody Gakpo levelled the game in first-half stoppage time with a lovely curling finish from the edge of the box.
Goals in the second half from Curtis Jones and Salah secured the home side all three points, taking advantage of Chelsea's defeat to Fulham earlier in the day.
The Egyptian forward, who is in the final year of his contract expressed his determination to finish the season on a high by helping the Reds win the Premier League title following the struggles of defending champions Manchester City and the inconsistencies of Arsenal and Chelsea.
"It's a good result, to be fair," Salah told Amazon Prime Video post-match. "They were very tough first half. The second half, the way they prepared themselves before the game they were very good.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Post Game Press Conference Leicester City | Everything You Need To Know
"Also, the way they were standing in front of the box was quite hard for us in the first half especially. But we managed to score three goals, so it's a great result."
On the timing of Gakpo's equalising goal proving crucial ahead of the break, he added: "It was great. It gave us confidence in the second half to go there and try our best also to win the game, because at 1-0 down you just need to focus and equalise and score the second one. But a minute before half-time we score a great goal. It's a great result."
READ MORE: Chelsea Suffer Title Race Blow At Hands Of Fulham - Liverpool Still To Play | Premier League
"It's great. We just focus on each game and hopefully we carry on like that. It feels different but the important thing is we need to stay humble," Salah continued.
"We had a few injuries when we were ahead [previously] and we lose it in the end. Hopefully we carry on like that with no injuries and we go on and win it.
"This one is very special. Hopefully we win the Premier League for this club - it's something I dream of. I really want to win the Premier League this year, hopefully."
READ MORE: Optimism In the Real Madrid Camp About The Arrival Of Trent Alexander-Arnold