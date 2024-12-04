"Not True" - PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Reacts To Mohamed Salah Transfer Rumours
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has disclosed that the Ligue 1 champions are not considering a move for Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah. Salah is out of contract at the end of the current season and will be free to negotiate with overseas clubs about a summer transfer in January.
The 32-year-old is attracting interest from a host of clubs including Barcelona and recently PSG who are said to be in a strong position to secure the Egyptian's signature.
Asked about the speculation, Al-Khelaifi confirmed there is no truth to the rumours. "It's not true," he told Sky Sports Germany. "He's a fantastic and amazing player, but we've never considered him, to be honest. "We know every club would love to have him, but this rumour about us is simply not true."
However, Al-Khelaifi says PSG will "explore opportunities" in January if any potential deals arise.
Mohamed Salah, who would be open to a one-year contract extension at Liverpool dropped another bombshell on Sunday, suggesting he may have played his final game against Manchester City at Anfield after helping the Reds secure a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's side.
Salah assisted Cody Gakpo's opener before wrapping up the win from the penalty spot with 12 minutes remaining. Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Egypt international said: "Honestly, it's in my head.
"Until now, this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool, so I was just going to enjoy it. "The atmosphere was incredible, so I will enjoy every second here. Hopefully, we just win the league and will see what will happen. "It's very special. I don't take it for granted. It feels like home.
"It's always a special feeling, always, scoring at Anfield and winning games. It is crazy, the fans were behind us from the first minute, and I am glad we managed to win the game. We knew City were going to come and try to win the game here, but we managed to play a good game and win the game."
Salah is spearheading Liverpool's title charge in the Premier League and Champions League this season. He has netted 13 times and registered 11 assists in 20 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions.
Recommended
Feyenoord Star Confirms Talks With Arne Slot Over Move To Liverpool
Arne Slot Aims Sly Manchester City Dig With Mohamed Salah 115 Charges 'Joke'
Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Premier League Clash With Newcastle United