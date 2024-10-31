Liverpool FC ON SI

Premier League Top Scorers - 2024/25

The latest standings as the Premier League hotshots fight it out for the Golden Boot at the end of the season.

Neil Andrew

Erling Halland with the Premier League Golden Boot Trophy
Erling Halland with the Premier League Golden Boot Trophy / IMAGO / Action Plus
Name

Club

Matches Played

Goals Scored

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

9

11

Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford

8

9

Cole Palmer

Chelsea

7

9

Chris Wood

Nottingham Forest

7

9

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

6

9

Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea

6

9

Danny Welbeck

Brighton & Hove Albion

6

9

Luis Diaz

Liverpool

5

9

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

5

9

Yoane Wissa

Brentford

5

6

Liam Delap

Ipswich Town

5

9

Raul Jimenez

Fulham

4

9

Kai Havertz

Arsenal

4

9

Jhon Duran

Aston Villa

4

9

Noni Madueke

Chelsea

4

8

Matheus Cunha

Wolves

4

9

Jamie Vardy

Leicester City

4

9

As at 31st October 2024

