Premier League Top Scorers - 2024/25
The latest standings as the Premier League hotshots fight it out for the Golden Boot at the end of the season.
Name
Club
Matches Played
Goals Scored
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
9
11
Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
8
9
Cole Palmer
Chelsea
7
9
Chris Wood
Nottingham Forest
7
9
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
6
9
Nicolas Jackson
Chelsea
6
9
Danny Welbeck
Brighton & Hove Albion
6
9
Luis Diaz
Liverpool
5
9
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
5
9
Yoane Wissa
Brentford
5
6
Liam Delap
Ipswich Town
5
9
Raul Jimenez
Fulham
4
9
Kai Havertz
Arsenal
4
9
Jhon Duran
Aston Villa
4
9
Noni Madueke
Chelsea
4
8
Matheus Cunha
Wolves
4
9
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
4
9
As at 31st October 2024
