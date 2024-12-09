'Real Madrid Hugely Interested' In Trent Alexander-Arnold As Liverpool Contract Talks Continue
According to Melissa Reddy, Trent Alexander-Arnold's contract remains the biggest puzzle for Liverpool to solve in the coming weeks.
The Anfield hierarchy are working hard to try and get deals agreed with Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and the England international after David Ornstein reported on Sunday they have now all received offers from the club after months of speculation.
Reddy was speaking whilst Liverpool were preparing for their UEFA Champions League clash with Girona on Tuesday, and whilst she believes there is anticipation that Salah and Van Dijk will renew their deals, Alexander-Arnold remains the bigger challenge due to the interest of Real Madrid.
"The situation with Alexander-Arnold is slightly different as he has Real Madrid hugely interested in him.
"Some of his recent comments about winning the Ballon d'Or, things like that are very much singing from that Real Madrid hymn sheet.
"He's possibly the one that would take the most elbow grease in Liverpool getting over the line and also the one who has the biggest alternative option"
Whilst it sounds like positive news regarding Salah and Van Dijk, the risk of 26-year-old Alexander-Arnold leaving his boyhood club next summer remains in the balance.
Supporters will, therefore, be hoping the club can get something agreed before overseas clubs are officially allowed to speak to the trio at the start of January.