Three Liverpool Players One Booking Away From Suspension Ahead of Tottenham Premier League Clash

Liverpool travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon

Premier League Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch is in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield in Liverpool, England / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool will try to ensure they are at the top of the table at Christmas when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.

Chelsea will have the chance to reach the summit before Arne Slot's team take to the field when they face Everton at Goodison Park at 2 PM.

The Reds may find themselves in second spot, a point behind, as they kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, even though they will have two games in hand.

Coming into the clash, however, two players will be walking a disciplinary tightrope for Liverpool.

Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez are both sat on four bookings this season, meaning a yellow card against Ange Postecoglou's team will mean they miss the Boxing Day clash with Leicester City at Anfield.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Football League Cup Quarter-Final match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary s Stadium / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

To avoid a suspension, both players will need to get through the next four matches without picking up another caution.

Ibrahima Konate is another who has received four yellow cards this season, but he remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

