Three Liverpool Players One Booking Away From Suspension Ahead of Tottenham Premier League Clash
Liverpool will try to ensure they are at the top of the table at Christmas when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday.
READ MORE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool | Premier League | Team News - Slot Still Without Key Men For Pre-Christmas Clash
Chelsea will have the chance to reach the summit before Arne Slot's team take to the field when they face Everton at Goodison Park at 2 PM.
The Reds may find themselves in second spot, a point behind, as they kick off at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, even though they will have two games in hand.
READ MORE: Where To Watch: Liverpool v Fulham - Live Stream, TV Channels - Premier League
Coming into the clash, however, two players will be walking a disciplinary tightrope for Liverpool.
Ryan Gravenberch and Darwin Nunez are both sat on four bookings this season, meaning a yellow card against Ange Postecoglou's team will mean they miss the Boxing Day clash with Leicester City at Anfield.
READ MORE: Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League
To avoid a suspension, both players will need to get through the next four matches without picking up another caution.
Ibrahima Konate is another who has received four yellow cards this season, but he remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.