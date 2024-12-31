Trent Alexander-Arnold Final Decision 'Not 100% Made' As Liverpool & Real Madrid Battle For Defender
Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has not made a final decision about his future as speculation that he could move to Real Madrid rumbles on.
Reports in Spain over recent days have gone as far as to suggest that the 26-year-old has informed the hierarchy at Anfield that he will depart for the Spanish capital when his contract ends next summer.
Whilst no one is denying the interest of Los Blancos in the player, claims that a deal is agreed have been denied by a number of journalists and further backed up by Matteo Moretto for Relevo on Tuesday.
He claims that whilst chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu are optimistic that a deal can be done, Liverpool remain in discussions with the England international to try and persuade him to agree to extend his stay at his boyhood club.
Moretto explains that with no final decision having been made, the next two months will be pivotal in deciding the future of the right-back.
That means the agony for Liverpool fans who are desperate for positive news could continue for the next few weeks at least.