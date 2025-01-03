Trent Alexander-Arnold Latest: Arne Slot & Liverpool Stance On January Transfer Made Clear
Arne Slot and Liverpool have moved to shut down speculation that defender Trent Alexander-Arnold could be sold in January.
The right-back is out of contract in the summer, and despite negotiations continuing with the Anfield hierarchy over an extension, there are no signs of a breakthrough.
Now that the January transfer window has opened, Alexander-Arnold can discuss a potential free transfer and sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.
Whilst the 27-year-old had been linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of his deal at Liverpool, there was a shock on Tuesday when chiefs at the Santiago Bernabeu approached the Merseyside club over the possibility of a January transfer.
The approach was immediately rebuffed, but reports are suggesting that Los Blancos will return with a new monetary offer for the England international.
Head Coach Slot was quizzed on Alexander-Arnold's future at his press conference ahead of the Premier League match with Manchester United on Sunday, and his response hinted there was unlikely to be movement in the short term.
"I can tell you that he's playing on Sunday – and hopefully he brings the same performances as he brought in for the last half-year."
David Lynch has also re-iterated Liverpool's stance on X that the defender is not for sale in January, no matter what offers are made.
The situation with Alexander-Arnold is an unwelcome distraction for Slot and his team going into a huge match with their North West rivals.
It is nothing new, however, as Liverpool have been playing with the futures of three of their biggest players (Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold) uncertain for several months.