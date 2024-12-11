Joe Gomez Declares Love For Liverpool But Claims His Stay At Anfield Came Close To Ending
Joe Gomez has once again reiterated his love for Liverpool during his 10th year at the club but acknowledged that his time at Anfield almost came to an end last summer.
The 27-year-old signed for the Reds from Charlton Athletic for a fee of around £4million in the summer of 2015 and remains Liverpool's longest-serving player.
If it were not for some horrific injuries, Gomez's 235 appearances for the Reds would be a far higher number, and despite his problems, he remained a key player in helping the club to eight trophies under Jurgen Klopp.
Ibrahima Konate's recent knee injury has given the England international a route back into the team alongside Virgil van Dijk, and the pair look ready to recreate the partnership that was so successful in Liverpool's Premier League title-winning season of 2019/20.
Despite Gomez's admiration for the Merseysiders, he admitted to James Pearce of The Athletic that he came close to leaving last summer.
"I was close to leaving Liverpool last summer, it was definitely for real.
“But my focus was always on the club. I know how blessed I am to be here. It will be 10 years next summer. I don’t take that for granted.
“I love Liverpool."
Rumours that he could leave Liverpool in the summer emerged whilst he was on international duty with England at the Euros.
Newcastle United were one of the teams credited with an interest in the defender as part of a deal that would have seen Anthony Gordon move in the opposite direction.
The move never materialised, however, and Gomez continues to be as reliable as ever as he heads for his tenth anniversary at Anfield.