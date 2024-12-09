Tottenham Civil War Brews Between Cristian Romero, Ange Postecoglou & Daniel Levy Ahead of Liverpool Clash
December is full of tough fixtures for Arne Slot's Liverpool side, with the most difficult set to be a visit to the capital to face Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham.
Even though Spurs have had a rollercoaster season so far, they are always dangerous against top teams, most recently destroying Manchester City 4-0 at The Etihad.
However, the North London side had a bit of a reality check yesterday when Chelsea beat them 4-3 at home. A result that has questioned Postecoglou's long-term future at the club.
Despite most of the questions coming from the media, the fans and players seem to be backing the Australian, especially his defender, Cristian Romero.
"He's a great coach. We saw it in the first season. In this second one we've suffered a lot of injuries.
Players should be the first one to be criticised, then if we lose 10 games, the staff can be changed," Romero told BBC, via TheSpursExpress on X.
"We are very happy with this staff, me and my colleagues. We love how they work and the football they try to play."
Under this post, Romero then retweeted a response from a fan that read, "oh no, he clearly signal that he would leave if Levy sack Ange, unfortunately the only two who has ambitions". The Argentine defender has since deleted the repost.
Daniel Levy is a very decisive figure at Tottenham and to say the fans don't like him might be an understatement. It looks like if he does decide to sack Ange, that could be the last straw for a lot of fans and players.
Even though there are pros and cons to playing Spurs during this 'civil war', it could get the players and fans really riled up, creating a very tense atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Thankfully the Liverpool players have been subject to some of the most intense atmospheres in the world so they should be ready for whatever is in store.