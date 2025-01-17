Al Hilal In 'Very Advanced' Negotiations With Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah Over Summer Transfer - Journalist
According to Gianluigi Longari, Al Hilal and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah are in 'advanced negotiations' over a transfer that would take him to the Saudi club next summer.
There has been constant speculation at Anfield regarding the Egyptian's future, and despite the player himself giving indications he is keen to stay, a breakthrough in negotiations does not appear to be close.
That leaves the possibility open that the Egyptian could depart the club he has served so well since 2017 on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Longari suggests that the forward's departure may now be one step closer by claiming negotiations over a move to Al Hilal are 'very advanced'.
The reporter for Sportitalia does provide a glimmer of hope that Salah could remain at Liverpool, however, by stating that there is 'nothing definite' in terms of a transfer although dialogues are 'well-established'.
Reds supporters are now desperate for some positive news regarding the futures of Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold and the concern will be that off-the-field matters could soon impact performances on the pitch.