Bournemouth ‘Will Not Entertain’ A Swap Deal Involving Antoine Semenyo & Liverpool Forward
Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo during the final weeks of the January transfer window. The Reds are looking to bolster their squad for the second-half of the season after a quiet summer.
Arne Slot's side have been monitoring the progress of Semenyo as he keeps shining for a Cherries side currently sitting eighth in the Premier League table under Andoni Iraola. He has emerged as one of the finest young forwards in the top flight.
The Ghana international scored his sixth league goal of the season in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea on Tuesday night.
Following his impressive performance at Stamford Bridge, former Liverpool and Real Madrid forward Michael Owen claimed that Liverpool should consider him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah if the 32-year-old decides to leave Anfield this summer.
Owen said: "Semenyo is a brilliant player. He scores goals - and we don't know if Mohamed Salah will stay or leave but, if he leaves, Semenyo should be his replacement."
Semenyo has been ever-present for Bournemouth this term, featuring in 22 games, scoring seven times, and providing three assists in the process. He moved to the Vitality Stadium from Bristol City in January 2023.
Having made 21 appearances and scored two goals for Ghana, the 25-year-old has racked up 69 appearances and contributed 16 goals and five assists for Bournemouth across all competitions since making his debut for the club.
Reports emerged that Liverpool were considering using highly-rated forward Ben Doak, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough as part of a deal for Semenyo in the winter transfer window. The Cherries were reportedly showing an interest in the Liverpool youngster.
The Reds have already rejected bids from Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town for Doak. The 19-year-old has scored two goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances for Boro.
Arne Slot's side will reportedly accept an offer of around £25-30million for the Scotland international with Palace holding a strong interest in the forward and keeping tabs on his progress in the 2024-25 campaign.
According to i Paper, there is no Bournemouth interest in Doak at this stage, and Cherries will not entertain offers that involve swapping Doak for Antoine Semenyo.
Doak has made 10 appearances for Liverpool since making his debut for the club in a 3–2 penalty shoot-out win against Derby County in the third round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup.
