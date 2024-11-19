Chelsea 'Not Working' On Deal To Sign Caoimhin Kelleher From Liverpool Despite Recent Links
Chelsea were reportedly considering a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, however, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has shut down those reports.
The Republic of Ireland international is highly rated at Anfield and has shown his worth when deputising for Alisson Becker on several occasions. The Reds had to turn down a cash-plus player offer from Nottingham Forest for Kelleher last summer to keep him.
He has kept four clean sheets in eight games for Arne Slot's Reds who are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table after 11 matches played so far. They also lead the Champions League standings with 12 points and have also progressed to the Carabao Cup quarterfinals.
Despite his impressive performances once again this season, it seems unlikely that Kelleher will permanently replace the Alisson who is set to return to full training this week ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Southampton.
Kelleher will find playing time difficult following the Brazilian's return, however, there are plenty of clubs who would offer him regular playtime.
He stated last summer that he is prepared to leave Anfield for good after Liverpool secured a deal with Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili for next summer.
Several clubs are already monitoring his situation at Anfield, but Chelsea are not one of these clubs with Fabrizio Romano confirming the Blues are not in discussions with any other goalkeeper.
He posted on X: "Chelsea are currently not working on deal to sign Caoimhin Kelleher from Liverpool, despite recent links. No discussions with any other GK at this stage."
Kelleher's ambition to become number one could see him force a move away from Liverpool next summer. He told reporters earlier this season: “I made it clear in the last few years I want to go be a number one and play week in, week out.
“The club made the decision to get another goalkeeper. From the outside looking in, looks like they have made a decision to go in another direction.
“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a number one.
“Sometimes from the outside looking in, it looks like it is 100 per cent my decision but at times it is not always in my hands.”