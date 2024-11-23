Galatasaray Target Ambitious Transfer Swoop For Liverpool Goalkeeper
Galatasaray could make a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker next summer, according to a report.
The 32-year-old has been missing over recent weeks with his second hamstring injury of the season, but Arne Slot has not felt the Brazilian's absence, with Caoimhin Kelleher once again showing his qualities while deputising.
Despite the Irish international's outstanding form, Slot has already confirmed that Alisson will return as number one, with the goalkeeper back in training and nearing full fitness.
The competition for the number one spot at Liverpool intensified further when new Sporting Director Richard Hughes secured the €30million transfer of Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia.
The Georgian was immediately loaned back to the La Liga club but is expected to arrive on Merseyside next summer, which could signal the end for one of Slot's current keepers.
According to Sabar Spor, Galatasary could make a move for Alisson as they look to replace Fernando Muslera, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
Whilst there are expected to be many potential suitors for the Brazilian, who has a contract at Anfield until 2027, the Turkish outlet claims that the Süper Lig club will be one of those at the table to sign him should he decide it is time to move on.
