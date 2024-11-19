'He Will Likely Move To Liverpool' - Journalist On Omar Marmoush Becoming Mohamed Salah's Successor At Anfield
A well-known sports journalist and commentator has claimed that he believes Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush will join Liverpool next summer.
The 25-year-old has started the new season as he finished the last, in magnificent form for the Bundesliga club, scoring 14 goals and providing ten assists in just 16 matches.
His performances have not gone unnoticed, and reports from multiple sources are suggesting that he will move on at the end of the season in a big money transfer.
In an interview with Bild (via Paisley Gates), Marcel Reif added fuel to the fire by suggesting Marmoush will move to Anfield ahead of next season. The journalist also suggested that he will be the successor to international teammate Mohamed Salah.
"It’s no secret that he will likely move to Liverpool next summer. I would bet a few euros on that. As the successor to his great idol Mo Salah. Things can hardly go better for him.”
Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, and despite reports suggesting he and the club are keen to extend his stay, there still does not appear to be a breakthrough in negotiations.
That leaves Reds supporters with a nervous few weeks ahead with the futures of the 33-year-old, skipper Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all unclear.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Marmoush appears to be a target for Liverpool's hierarchy, and that does not need to depend on whether Salah departs. The long-term futures of Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez are also uncertain, meaning a move for the prolific striker cannot be ruled out even if his international teammates signs a new deal.