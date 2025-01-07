Highly-Rated Liverpool Youngster Drawing Interest From English Clubs
Liverpool's topmost priority in the January transfer window is to try and tie down Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold to new deals. All three players will leave for nothing in the summer if an agreement is not reached.
READ MORE: Elon Musk Interest In Buying £6 Billion Liverpool Football Club Confirmed By Father - Report
While the Reds' Premier League rivals are keen on strengthening their squads by bringing in new players, Arne Slot's side are solely focused on keeping their current players. Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool contracts are set to expire at the end of June.
They are therefore allowed to speak with foreign clubs about the possibility of a free transfer in the summer. Liverpool have already rejected an approach from Real Madrid to sign Alexander-Arnold this month.
The La Liga giants are keen to make signings in the transfer window and continue to retain interest in the right-back. According to reports, Liverpool are willing to let the 26-year-old defender leave this winter transfer window.
READ MORE:Arne Slot's Pre Match Tottenham Hotspur Press Conference | Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Carabao Cup Semis
While Liverpool continue to sort out the contract situation of the three key players, other players also continue to be linked with a move away from the club. The Reds confirmed on Monday that young goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga has moved back to Fluminense on a permanent deal.
The 22-year-old, who never made a first-team appearance for Liverpool joined the club in 2020 and spent time on loan with Macclesfield, St Patrick’s Athletic and Livingston.
According to Daily Mail, highly-rated Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas is drawing enquiries from Championship sides Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.
READ MORE: Billionaire Elon Musk 'Planning' To Buy £6 Billion Liverpool FC From FSG - Report
The report claims that promotion-chasing sides have also been keeping a close eye on Koumas this season. Sheffield United are said to be long term admirers, while West Brom and Watford are all looking at the Wales international.
The 19-year-old joined Stoke City on loan for the rest of the campaign in the summer and has been a revelation so far. He has racked up 29 appearances, scored four goals, and provided two assists for the Potters across all competitions.
READ MORE:Arne Slot Provides Injury Updates Ahead Of Carabao Cup Clash With Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool are happy with his progress and the experience he is gaining despite Stoke City struggling to stay clear of the relegation zone. Stoke are hopeful of keeping Koumas, who has already made five appearances for Wales.
Koumas moved to Anfield from Tranmere as an Under 11 player. He scored in his only ever senior appearance for Liverpool in the 3-0 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup last season.
READ MORE:Exclusive Interview With Ex-Premier League Legend Chris Sutton Talking Salah Contract, Alexander-Arnold & More