Liverpool Commence Transfer Talks With FC Nürnberg Over Striker Stefanos Tzimas - Price Revealed
According to Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool have opened talks with FC Nürnberg over a summer transfer for striker Stefanos Tzimas.
The 19-year-old is on a season-long loan from PAOK Salonika to the Bundesliga 2 club and has impressed with eight goals and two assists in 15 appearances.
His performances have caught the eye of several big clubs, and reports have emerged in recent days suggesting that Liverpool have an interest in the player.
The German outfit have the option to buy the Greece under-21 international for €18million from PAOK and according to Plettenberg, they plan to activate that clause and then sell him directly.
The Sky reporter claims on X that the Anfield hierarchy have opened talks with Nürnberg over a potential summer transfer with a phone call having taken place a few days ago.
According to Plettenberg, Nürnberg have already set a price of €25million plus add-ons for one of the hottest prospects in European football with Aston Villa, Brighton, Chelsea and many Bundesliga clubs also interested.