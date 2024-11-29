Liverpool Could Make Move For Andy Robertson Replacement, Manchester United Also Interested
According to a report, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in CA Lanús left-back Julio Soler.
The English giants have had contrasting starts to the new campaign, with Liverpool eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and United languishing in 12th, 15 points behind.
It's a similar story in Europe, with Liverpool having won all five of their matches in the Champions League and the Red Devils unconvincing with nine points from their five matches in the Europa League, which leaves them in 12th position in the revised format.
Despite the fantastic start to the new season under Arne Slot, the left-back spot at Anfield continues to provide some concern, with Andy Robertson nowhere near his best and doubts over Kostas Tsimikas' consistency over the long term.
It is no surprise, therefore, to see the Reds linked with a move for a new left-back, with El Crack Deportivo (via LFC Transfer Room) reporting that they, along with their North West rivals, are tacking CA Lanús' Soler.
The 19-year-old is also reported to have interest in Argentina, however, with River Plate keen to sign him as a matter of urgency to fend off potential suitors from the Premier League.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
Liverpool had been linked with a move for the promising full-back in August when Germán García Grova suggested that he could be available for $15 million, so it's interesting to see the links re-surface ahead of the January window opening.