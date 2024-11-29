Liverpool Could Make Move For Andy Robertson Replacement, Manchester United Also Interested

🚨 𝗡𝗘𝗪: River Plate want to take Lanus left-back Julio Soler (19) but are wary of the advances of both Liverpool & Manchester United. Marcelo Gallardo’s side will try to negotiate in an urgent matter to avoid the Premier League giants from getting him, @CrackDeportivo_ 🇦🇷☎️ https://t.co/KxCsA7yGQ3 pic.twitter.com/1lxGeHg5Xz