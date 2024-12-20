Liverpool 'In The Race' For Bayern Munich Star Alongside Real Madrid & Manchester United
Several players have been linked with a move to Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window which is less than two weeks away now. The Reds are open to make additions to the squad after a quiet summer.
READ MORE: Ligue 1 Side Willing To Sell Liverpool Transfer Target In January For £35m
Arne Slot’s side are fighting on all fronts and are in a strong position to win some silverware this term. Liverpool are top of the Premier League and Champions League standings. They have also reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup and will take on Tottenham Hotspur next year for a place in the final.
There is still uncertainty surrounding the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah despite the club offering all three players new contracts. Despite Slot being keen on keeping hold of the trio, Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for players in bid to strengthen their squad.
Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, Brighton forward Joao Pedro, Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, and Lyon forward Rayan Cherki are all touted as a potential signing.
Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies is also attracting interest from Liverpool, with his contract expiring at the end of the current season. Davies is regarded as one of the best left-backs in the world following his impressive displays for Bayern over the past few seasons.
The 24-year-old has racked up 20 appearances and registered two assists for Vincent Kompany's side who sit at the top of the Bundesliga table, four points ahead of defending champions Bayer Leverkusen.
READ MORE: Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham Monitor Real Valladolid Winger
According to BILD's Christian Falk, Davies is open to a potential transfer away from Bayern Munich to Liverpool and the Reds could get a meeting with his agent in the coming weeks. Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in the services of the Canada international.
“True: Alphonso Davies is open to a potential transfer away from Bayern Munich,” Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Fact Files column.
“He’s not 100% fixed on Manchester United or Real Madrid. I heard that talks with Bayern, at the moment, are on ice until January.
READ MORE: The Eight Clubs Mohamed Salah Set To Reject Revealed as Egyptian Nears New Liverpool Contract
“His agent, Nick Huoseh, will talk with any interested top club in the new year. When Huoseh is on his tour of England, Liverpool could get a meeting with him. It would be a good club for Davies, of course, given they play a style of football that would suit him. Liverpool, naturally, have a chance.
“I think Manchester United and Real Madrid are more concrete by comparison at this point in time. Bayern are also applying pressure to sign him up to a new contract. They’re still hopeful about making this work. So, Liverpool are still in the race, if they want him.”
READ MORE: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea & Juventus Battle For Highly-Rated Free Agent