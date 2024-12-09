Liverpool Join Real Madrid in the Race for €50M Rated Bayern Munich Superstar
Heading into the next couple of transfer windows, it seems like a certainty that Liverpool will sign a long-term left-back to replace the ageing Andy Robertson.
The Scotsman has been a fan favourite at Anfield since joining from Hull City in 2017, however, it is becoming more and more obvious that the 30-year-old is no longer in his prime.
Even though his performances have been noticeably worse, having someone like Robertson in the team is invaluable. His leadership and competitive nature are hard to find in modern professionals.
Due to this, there have been rumours that the Scotland captain could be offered a new deal at Anfield, however, these rumours are also alongside ones that could see him share the game time with a new signing at left-back.
A few of the names that have been floated around are Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri.
Kerkez has had the most links in recent weeks, however, a new name has entered the fray and he is one of the best left-backs in the world.
According to a report from Peter O'Rourke for Football Insider, he has claimed that Liverpool have 'joined the race' for Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.
The Canadian full-back is set to be a free agent at the end of this season and can officially sign a pre-contract on January 1st.
However, Bayern Munich have been trying to persuade the 24-year-old to agree a new deal at the Allianz Arena and they believe he wants to stay in Germany.
Despite this, Real Madrid are waiting in the wings in case the German side are unable to agree a renewal with Davies.
O'Rourke has said that if the Canadian decides to leave Munich that Liverpool would most likely be priced out of a move due to the large signing-on fee that the 24-year-old's team would demand, but that they are still monitoring the situation nonetheless.