Liverpool, Newcastle United And Aston Villa Interested In Highly-Rated Club Brugge Defender
The January transfer opens in less than two months, meaning Liverpool can make new additions to their squad for the second half of the season while tackling a busy festive schedule.
The Reds are currently considered title contenders after opening up a five-point lead over defending champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table and winning all four Champions League games so far.
Arne Slot has also led the Reds to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup, adapting to life in England much faster than many supporters expected, having replaced club legend Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
The Dutchman brought in only one player this winter and could use some help in the transfer market to keep the momentum going. Many of Liverpool's top talents are aging and scouts will already be identifying future replacements while they also try to sort out the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold whose contracts expire next summer.
According to CaughtOffside, "Liverpool, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for highly-rated young Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez."
The report further stated that Ordonez is one of the names on Liverpool’s shortlist of defensive targets, however, they face stern competition from Premier League clubs Newcastle and Villa for the Ecuador international’s signature.
The 20-year-old joined the Belgian giants from Independiente del Valle in 2022 and has established himself as one of the consistent performers for the club. He racked up just 12 senior appearances for the Ecuadorian side before joining Club Brugge’s academy at the age of 18.
Ordonez put up a Man of the Match display at centre-back against Unai Emery’s side Villa, helping Club Brugge secure a 1-0 win in the Champions League. He has also featured in all four games in the competition.
Ordonez has made 14 appearances for Club Brugge across all competitions this season as they lie third in the Belgian Pro League table with 25 points, six points behind leaders Genk.
CaughtOffside claims that Ordonez would likely cost around €30million (£25million) to prise away from Brugge who will be keen to keep their key player at least until the summer transfer window,
