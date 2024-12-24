Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool Planning To Dip Into Transfer Market In January To Clinch 20th League Title

Liverpool are looking to strengthen in two key positions

Milos Kerkez (3) of AFC Bournemouth on the attack during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City
Milos Kerkez (3) of AFC Bournemouth on the attack during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Manchester City / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League on Christmas Day and enjoy a four gap over second-place Chelsea - not to forget another game in hand...

Arne Slot has made the dream start to life at Anfield, however, the second half of the season will be where all the honours will be claimed. The Reds are also currently top of the Champions League, and through to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.

Now reports from Football Insiders claim that Liverpool are looking to bring in a central midfielder as well as a full-back.

This news does come as a bit of a surprise considering FSG are not notorious for being generous with their transfer funds, so two new additions would be massive for the club. Although if Liverpool are to challenge on all fronts in the New Year then these arrivals could be pivotal.

The club were massively linked to Martin Zubimendi in the summer and could go back from the Spanish midfielder if he now wants to make the switch across to England. However, Manchester City will likely be in for the Euro 2024 winner now Rodri is sidelined long-term.

Martin Zubimendi
Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi in action for Spain / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez is another played who has been rumoured to make a move to the Reds in recent weeks following the dip in form of Andy Robertson at left-back.

