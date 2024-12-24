Liverpool Planning To Dip Into Transfer Market In January To Clinch 20th League Title
Liverpool sit top of the Premier League on Christmas Day and enjoy a four gap over second-place Chelsea - not to forget another game in hand...
Arne Slot has made the dream start to life at Anfield, however, the second half of the season will be where all the honours will be claimed. The Reds are also currently top of the Champions League, and through to the semi-finals of the EFL Cup.
READ MORE: Arne Slot & Liverpool Set To Miss Out On USMNT Target As New Contract Nears
Now reports from Football Insiders claim that Liverpool are looking to bring in a central midfielder as well as a full-back.
This news does come as a bit of a surprise considering FSG are not notorious for being generous with their transfer funds, so two new additions would be massive for the club. Although if Liverpool are to challenge on all fronts in the New Year then these arrivals could be pivotal.
READ MORE: Arne Slot & Liverpool Set To Miss Out On USMNT Target As New Contract Nears
The club were massively linked to Martin Zubimendi in the summer and could go back from the Spanish midfielder if he now wants to make the switch across to England. However, Manchester City will likely be in for the Euro 2024 winner now Rodri is sidelined long-term.
Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez is another played who has been rumoured to make a move to the Reds in recent weeks following the dip in form of Andy Robertson at left-back.
READ MORE: Liverpool 'Blown Away' By €60Million Spanish Midfielder As Martin Zubimendi Alternative