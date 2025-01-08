Liverpool Star Open To Saudi Pro League Move As Interest Grows
Several Liverpool players continue to be linked with a move away from the club in the January transfer window. There is also the issue of the contract situation of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk.
READ MORE: Liverpool Miss Out On Long Term Defensive Target After Premier League Rivals Officially Announce Him
All three players are out of contract at the end of the season, and talks remain ongoing with their representatives over potential extensions as the Reds are desperate to keep hold of the trio who have been instrumental in Liverpool's success over the past few seasons.
Liverpool have only made two acquisitions under new boss Arne Slot in the summer, however speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur, the Dutchman revealed the club are unlikely to make any new signings this month.
"It would be a bit weird, after what I told you in the summer, if I said we are very happy with the team and tell you something different now," said Slot.
READ MORE: Ibrahima Konate’s Manager To Leave National Team
"But this club has always looked at the market. We did that with the goalkeeper we don’t have now (Mamardashvili) but the team is in a good place. Unfortunately, Joe Gomez is injured so we go from four centre-backs to three but, otherwise, I am very happy with the team."
Liverpool turned down an approach from Real Madrid to sign Alexander-Arnold last week, while Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have had bids rejected for Ben Doak, who is currently on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough.
READ MORE: Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Carabao Cup Clash With Tottenham Hotspur
The Reds will reluctantly accept an offer of around £25-30million for Doak this month with Palace and Ipswich ready to bid £20million for the Scotland international. It is believed that Fulham and Brentford are also interested.
Another player linked with an Anfield exit is Darwin Nunez. Nunez is attracting interest from a host of clubs including AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old, who has been in and out of Arne Slot's starting XI so far this season has scored only four goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances.
Nunez is in his third season at Liverpool but has failed to churn out consistent performances for the Reds since his move from Benfica in the summer of 2022. He has racked up 120 appearances, scored 37 goals and registered 20 assists for Liverpool in all competitions.
According to Anfield Watch, there is interest in the Uruguay forward from the Saudi Pro League. The report claims that they are ready to make a move for Nunez. The Saudi sides are looking to take advantage of his uncertainty at Anfield and Nunez has also not said no to the idea.
Nunez's contract will expire in the summer of 2028.
READ MORE: Liverpool Owners FSG 'Have No Appetite' To Sell Club To Elon Musk - Report