Liverpool 'Tracking' Wolves Star Rayan Ait-Nouri to Potentially Replace Andy Robertson
So far this season, Liverpool's main issue seems to be at left-back. Even though the Reds have been solid defensively, most of the goals they have conceded are coming from the left side.
That was made even more apparent when Bukayo Saka turned Andy Roberston inside out to score the opening goal when the Reds faced off against title rivals Arsenal last weekend.
The Scotland captain has been on a steady decline the past few years, losing that extra step of pace and his passes becomming more and more wayward.
It also hasn't helped the 30-year-old that Arne Slot wants his left-back to be much more defensive, almost like a third centre-back, something that goes against everything Robertson has been during his entire career.
Even though he is a Liverpool legend, sometimes it's best to know when to start replacing key players and it looks like that time has come for Robertson.
According to a report from Tribunal Football, one of the potential replacements for the Scottish left-back is Wolves' Rayan Ait-Nouri, who scored against Arne Slot's side in the 2-1 victory at Molineux last month.
The report states that the Reds have been tracking Ait-Nouri for more than 12 months and that he is 'firmly on the radar' for the Merseyside club.
The 23-year-old has become a key player for Gary O'Neil's side, almost playing like a central midfielder or even an attacking midfielder at times.
So far this season the Algerian international has scored three goals and provided two assists in nine Premier League games.
Ait-Nouri is currently valued at €35million by TransferMarkt, however, in the current market, it would not be a surprise if they demanded double that for the inform fullback.
Due to the 23-year-old being more of an attacking fullback, this link seems like it is unlikely to transpire. If the Reds were to sign a left-back, it stands to reason that it would be a defensive fullback, something Arsenal and Manchester City have adapted with the likes of Josko Gvardiol and Riccardo Calafiori.