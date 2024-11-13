Manchester City To Rival Liverpool For Bayer Leverkusen Right-Back Jeremie Frimpong
Manchester City will face stern competition from fellow Premier League side Liverpool for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.
The Reds are in the market for a right-back following the uncertainty surrounding vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold who is yet to extend his contract with the club beyond this season.
Several players are on Arne Slot's radar as a possible replacement for Alexander-Arnold including Frimpong, however, Man City are also interested in the Netherlands international.
According to Football Transfers, Pep Guardiola is keen on adding two defenders to his squad and has identified former Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg and Jeremie Frimpong.
It is believed that Guardiola is a huge admirer of Jeremie Frimpong who "has a good relationship with the former Bayern Munich man, while he is also a graduate of the City academy."
The 23-year-old played an instrumental role last season as Bayer Leverkusen won the Bundesliga title without a defeat.
Jeremie Frimpong has been involved in 33 goals since last term, scoring 15 goals and providing 18 assists across all competitions.
Frimpong also netted nine times and registered 11 assists in 2022-23 for Xabi Alonso's side Bundesliga champions.
Manchester City have struggled this season as they lost their fourth consecutive game on Saturday following a 2-0 defeat to Brighton.
Guardiola's side are now five points behind Liverpool who are flying at the moment under their new head coach Arne Slot after just 11 games played so far.
The Merseysiders are also top of the table in the revamped Champions League after four wins in the four opening games of the league phase.
The Reds have already beaten the likes of AC Milan, RB Leipzig, Bologna, and Bayer Leverkusen and are now on course to progress to the round of 16.
Liverpool have also reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and will face Southampton in December for a place in the semi-finals.
Liverpool will be desperate to convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to pen an extension as he will be free to speak to foreign clubs in January with Real Madrid showing keen interest in the England international.