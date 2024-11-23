Newcastle United Monitor Liverpool Forward Federico Chiesa Ahead Of January Transfer
Federico Chiesa has once again been linked with a move away from Liverpool ahead of the January transfer window despite joining the club last summer from Serie A giants Juventus in a deal worth £12.5million.
Chiesa became the only new addition to the Reds squad under new head coach Arne Slot after the transfer of Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi fell through after he opted to stay at his boyhood club at least for the time being.
The Merseysiders also completed the signing of Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili in a deal worth £25million plus £4million in add-ons, however, the 24-year-old will stay in Spain for the remainder of the 2024-25 season before officially moving to Anfield in July 2025.
Chiesa has struggled for form and fitness due to a lack of a proper pre-season, with Slot having previously revealed the player has subsequently struggled with the intensity of English football.
The Dutchman said: “He missed a complete pre-season, I said this many times, and going to a league where the intensity might even be higher than the Italian league. We just faced the two Italian teams so I can say this now.
“So that makes it difficult for him to make the step towards the intensity levels the rest of the team is at at the moment.
“That has not so much to do with the Italian league or the Premier League, that has more to do with him missing a complete pre-season and that is so difficult for every player – when the games are constantly there – to build them up towards the levels we are at.
“So, difficult to say, but it's a big disappointment for him that he is going in and out of the training sessions all the time. I feel sorry for him.”
Chiesa has just seen 78 minutes of action over his three appearances with his only Premier League outing coming as a substitute in the 3-0 home win over Bournemouth in September.
Despite his lack of playing time, a host of clubs have been linked with a move for the forward. Serie A sides Inter Milan and AS Roma have reportedly expressed interest in Chiesa.
Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for the 27-year-old. According to The Chronicle, Newcastle are on red alert as they weigh up their January transfer options with Chiesa on their shortlist.
The Magpies were first linked with a summer move for the Italy international, but he decided to join Slot's Reds after being told he had no future at Juventus. Chiesa has not played for Liverpool since starting the League Cup win over West Ham United and will miss Sunday's Premier League visit to rock-bottom Southampton.
He is, however expected to be available for selection in the coming weeks.