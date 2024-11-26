Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti Breaks Silence Over Trent Alexander-Arnold Rumours
Ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti has been quizzed on the rumours linking Trent Alexander-Arnold with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The two teams have enjoyed differing fortunes in this year's competition, with Arne Slot's team topping the table in its revised format with a 100% winning record and with Los Blancos struggling down in 18th after two wins and two defeats.
That leaves the reigning Champions desperate for a victory on Wednesday to keep alive chances of finishing in the top eight and progressing straight to the quarter-finals.
Alexander-Arnold is out of contract next summer, and rumours persist that he could be about to swap Merseyside for the Spanish capital.
Despite reports suggesting that he is in talks with Reds chiefs to extend his stay at his boyhood club, there appears to have been no breakthrough in those negotiations to suggest an agreement could be close.
Ancelotti was asked about the rumours linking his club with a move for the English international, but he was not prepared to give anything away when it came to his response (via LFC Transfer Room).
"I am sorry but I cannot speak about him, he is not my player.”
The 26-year-old returned to training on Tuesday after a recent muscle injury and could be in line to face the team that many expect him to be lining up for next season.
