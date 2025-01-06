Real Madrid Rejected Offer To Sign Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk Next Summer
According to a report, Real Madrid turned down the opportunity to sign Virgil van Dijk when his contract at Liverpool comes to an end.
The Dutch international's current deal at Anfield is due to expire in the summer, and he is now free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with interested overseas clubs.
Liverpool have a major headache on their hands to resolve, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah also nearing the end of their deals and available on free transfers at the end of the season.
Real Madrid's interest in Alexander-Arnold has been made clear over recent days, with the La Liga giants even attempting to sign him in January.
According to Relevo, however, the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu have already turned down the opportunity to sign Van Dijk when his contract expires.
The outlet claims that the Reds skipper's representatives approached Madrid chiefs to propose a move to the Spanish capital at the end of his current deal at Anfield, but the offer was turned down 'due to age and conditions'.
It remains imperative that the issues concerning the futures of three of the Merseyside club's biggest players are resolved sooner rather than later to avoid matters starting to impact the progress being made on the field by Arne Slot and his team.
For Van Dijk, an end may be in sight, however, with the report also claiming he is 'close to renewing his contract with the Reds'.