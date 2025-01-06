Liverpool FC ON SI

Real Madrid Rejected Offer To Sign Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk Next Summer

The 33-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in just six months and could leave on a free transfer

Neil Andrew

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool applauds the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield.
Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool applauds the fans after the final whistle during the Premier League match Liverpool vs Manchester United at Anfield. / IMAGO / News Images

According to a report, Real Madrid turned down the opportunity to sign Virgil van Dijk when his contract at Liverpool comes to an end.

The Dutch international's current deal at Anfield is due to expire in the summer, and he is now free to discuss a pre-contract agreement with interested overseas clubs.

Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk / IMAGO / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Liverpool have a major headache on their hands to resolve, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah also nearing the end of their deals and available on free transfers at the end of the season.

Real Madrid's interest in Alexander-Arnold has been made clear over recent days, with the La Liga giants even attempting to sign him in January.

According to Relevo, however, the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu have already turned down the opportunity to sign Van Dijk when his contract expires.

The outlet claims that the Reds skipper's representatives approached Madrid chiefs to propose a move to the Spanish capital at the end of his current deal at Anfield, but the offer was turned down 'due to age and conditions'.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk
IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

It remains imperative that the issues concerning the futures of three of the Merseyside club's biggest players are resolved sooner rather than later to avoid matters starting to impact the progress being made on the field by Arne Slot and his team.

For Van Dijk, an end may be in sight, however, with the report also claiming he is 'close to renewing his contract with the Reds'.

Neil Andrew
NEIL ANDREW

Mature Liverpool Enthusiast. LFC Transfer Room contributor & writer since 2021.

