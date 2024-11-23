Speculation Linking Liverpool With Inter Milan Striker Continues To Grow
Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Inter Milan and France international striker Marcus Thuram.
The 27-year-old has excelled under Simone Inzaghi since his move to the San Siro from Borussia Moenchengladbach in the summer of 2023, scoring 23 times and providing 19 assists in just 61 appearances.
Earlier this week, in surprising news, it was revealed that the Reds were interested in a move for Thuram, the son of World Cup winner Lilian.
That has since been backed up by multiple outlets, all claiming that he is indeed being tracked by the Anfield hierarchy.
Arne Slot currently has six top-class strikers at his disposal after the signing of Federico Chiesa in the summer, but uncertainty continues regarding the future of Mohamed Salah, who is out of contract at the end of the season.
The Egyptian continues to excel with 20 goal-scoring contributions already this campaign, but should he depart, Liverpool would be under pressure to make a statement signing to replace him.
Record (via Liverpool Transfer Room) are also now backing up earlier reports and describes the Reds' interest 'as real.'
The Portuguese outlet claims a plan is being drawn up for a potential move, with previous reports suggesting he has a release clause of €85million.
LFC Transfer Room Verdict
These links to Thuram are still surprising, but they are gathering in number, which may mean they should not be disregarded so quickly.
It still feels, however, that a move for a cheaper, alternative target is most likely should Salah or another of Liverpool's current forwards depart.
Read More Transfer Links:
Galatasaray Target Ambitious Transfer Swoop For Liverpool Goalkeeper
Real Madrid Target Tottenham Defender As Alternative To Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool, Newcastle United And Aston Villa Interested In Highly-Rated Club Brugge Defender
Liverpool Interested In 21-Year-Old Ajax Defender But Could Face Competition From Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea & Manchester City Monitoring Highly-Rated Bundesliga Defender